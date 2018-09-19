For the third time in the first four games of the 2018 season, Clemson is preparing to face a team that uses the option attack on offense.

When an option attack is clicking on all cylinders, it can be frustrating for the defense to zig when the offense counters with a zag. When the sticks keep moving as the clock keeps ticking, it puts more pressure on the offense to make the most of its limited opportunities in a game that will be shortened.

The Tigers took care of Furman and Georgia Southern, but Georgia Tech provides a more difficult challenge and it's not as if the Tigers can duplicate their scouting reports this week. As Dabo Swinney explained Tuesday, not all option attacks are created equal.

"Everybody thinks option teams are the same and it's a one-stop shop and it's not," he said.

"Furman and Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech are very different. It's all ice cream but it's strawberry and chocolate and vanilla. It's different flavors as to how they go about it. That's a challenge and then, Georgia Tech, it's an ACC football team. I mean they've got some really talented players."

