Lucas Glover wins the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Former Clemson standout Lucas Glover captured his fifth PGA Tour victory and his first since switching to a long putter which has reinvigorated his game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover shot a final round 68 on Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship at Sedgfield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. The victory advanced Glover into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a #49 overall ranking.

For the Greenville native, it was the fifth career PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the John Deere Classic in 2021. Glover is now tied with his former teammate Jonathan Byrd for the most PGA Tour wins by a Clemson golfer. Glover and Byrd were teammates for Larry Penley’s Tigers from 1998-2000.

It was a sentimental victory for Glover and his family because it was recorded on August 6, the birthday of his grandfather, Dick Hendley, (August 6, 1928) who taught Glover how to play golf when he was a youth. Hendley was a back for Frank Howard’s Clemson football teams in the 1940s. Hendley and Glover are the only grandfather and grandson combination in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame.

Glover had rounds of 66-64-62-68 in recording a 20-under-par score of 260 for his 72 holes. The performance concluded an incredible run for the Clemson graduate, who was ranked #185 on the FedX Cup list on June 5. Over his first 18 events this year he had no top 25 finishes. Over his last seven he had four Top 6 finishes and five Top 20s to move from 185 to 49.

Glover changed putters and promptly had a streak of three consecutive top 6 finishes at the Rocket Mortgage in Detroit, the John Deere in Illinois and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. That marked the first time in his 19-year and over 500 tournament career that he had three consecutive top 6 finishes.

Over his last 18 rounds he has scored in the 60s 17 times, including a streak of 12 straight rounds in the 60s that is the longest streak on the PGA Tour this year. He is now 80-under-par for his last five tournaments.

This week, he was first in the field in driving accuracy, hitting 46 of 56 fairways, was first in greens in regulation hitting 65 of 72 greens and was tied for first in birdies with 24. He also led the field in strokes against on approach to the green.