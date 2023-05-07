Former Clemson golfer ready to tee it up in the U.S. Women's Open

Pebble Beach has created great drama over the years and Alice Hewson hopes she can write an excitement ending come Sunday.

PEBBLE BEACH, MB — There will be a record $11 million purse for the U.S. Women's Open and former Clemson golfer Alice Hewson will be in the field which will feature a $2 million first place prize.

The 2019 Clemson graduate will make her debut in the U.S. Women's Open and she will do so on the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links starting Thursday.

She will begin play on the par 72 course at 4:18 p.m. off the first tee and will be paired with Kana Mikashima of Japan and Emilia Migliaccio of the United States.

Like Hewson, Mikashima will be making her first US Open appearance and it will be the third for Migliaccio, an amateur who played on Wake Forest’s National Championship team this past year.

Hewson qualified for the United States Open after shooting a three-under-par 141 score (71-70) at a qualifier at Nexhelet Golf Club in Belgium on May 29. She is one of 44 first-time players in the event.

A member of the Clemson golf team from 2015-2019, Hewson set 49 school records along with being a three-time All-ACC selection. In 2017, Hewson helped the Tigers earn their first NCAA National tournament appearance in 2017.

This year, Hewson is ranked 11th on the Ladies European Tour and its Race to Costa del Sel. She has eight top 25 finishes this year, including a second-place at the Kenya Ladies Open and a fifth place at the German Masters, which was just last month. She enters the US Open having shot 19-under-par for her last 10 rounds on the LET Tour.