Lexington graduate earns All-America scholar award

Isabella Rawl played a key role in the Clemson women's golf team winning the ACC Championship and advancing to the NCAA Regionals.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Isabella Rawl was recently named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s (WGCA) All-America Scholar Team.

The Lexington graduate recorded a 3.76 GPA in her first year with the Tigers. Rawl competed in 23 rounds during the season and earned the clinching point in the Tigers’ first-ever ACC Championship.

Clemson would finish second in the Pullman regional in Washington before finishing its season by finishing 24th out of 30 teams in the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.