Lexington graduate earns All-America scholar award

CLEMSON, S.C. — Isabella Rawl was recently named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s (WGCA) All-America Scholar Team.
The Lexington graduate recorded a 3.76 GPA in her first year with the Tigers. Rawl competed in 23 rounds during the season and earned the clinching point in the Tigers’ first-ever ACC Championship.
Clemson would finish second in the Pullman regional in Washington before finishing its season by finishing 24th out of 30 teams in the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers in Division I, II, and III were recognized with the prestigious honor. Athletes must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to be selected for the team and have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year.