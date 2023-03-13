Left out of the Big Dance, Clemson is a #1 seed in the NIT

This will be Clemson’s 18th appearance in the NIT and the Tigers hold a 19-17 overall record in the event. Clemson has made the NIT Final Four three times, including the championship game twice.

Clemson enters the NIT with a 23-10 record, including a record-breakig 14 wins in the ACC (14-6) during the regular season. The 14 victories were the most in program history, while the win percentage is third best. But Clemson became the first ACC team in more than 20 years to finish third in the ACC and miss out on the NCAA Tournament. No doubt losses to South Carolina and Louisville were a part of the selection committee's rationale for the Tigers missing out on the tournament along with a strength of schedule ranked 315th by Kenpom.