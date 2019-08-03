Clemson will close out the regular season with a home game against Syracuse. It's Senior Day for the Tigers who are looking to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume.

Clemson has endured some excruciating losses this season. The 64-62 victory at Notre Dame was the first win for Clemson this year in a game decided by two points or less.

At 18-12, 8-9 in the ACC, the Tigers need a win over Syracuse to stay on the good side of the bubble. Both Jerry Palm from CBS Sports and Joe Lunardi from ESPN have Clemson in the "Last Four In" category.

Tipoff against Syracuse is set for noon on News19, the first of three games as part of a big day of college basketball.