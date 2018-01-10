While it's clear many of the national pundits aren't sold on Clemson as a top five team, that is where the Tigers sit after five games.

Clemson fell two spots to fourth in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll. The Tigers slipped one spot to fourth in the Associated Press top 25.

With freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting out the entire second half with concussion like symptoms, Chase Brice made some timely throws and running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 203 yards in the Tigers' 27-23 win over the Orange.

This Saturday, Clemson will be at Wake Forest for a 3:30 kickoff.

