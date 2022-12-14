Clemson linebacker declares for the NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is headed to the NFL after announcing on social media he is leaving school after three seasons to get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Simpson, who is expected to be a first round selection in April's NFL Draft, was already going to miss the Orange Bowl with an ankle injury.
He was a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and named Third Team All-ACC after a 2022 campaign where he finished second on the team with 77 tackles. Simpson finished his three seasons at Clemson with 187 stops.