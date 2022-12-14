Clemson linebacker declares for the NFL Draft

Forgoing his final season at Clemson, Trenton Simpson is now getting ready for the NFL after an All-ACC career in the Upstate.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is headed to the NFL after announcing on social media he is leaving school after three seasons to get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson, who is expected to be a first round selection in April's NFL Draft, was already going to miss the Orange Bowl with an ankle injury.