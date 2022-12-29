The Cade Klubnik era kicks off in the Orange Bowl

Clemson's highly touted freshman quarterback will make his first collegiate start against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

MIAMI — After coming off the bench in the ACC Championship, Cade Klubnik will make his debut as the latest starting quarterback for Clemson.

The Tigers face Tennessee Friday night in the Orange Bowl with a chance to end the season with a marquee win in one of the premier bowl games.

For Klubnik, making his debut on this type of stage won't be any different than when he made his debut in the season opener at Georgia Tech - at least that's his mindset going into this week's final game of the 2022 season.