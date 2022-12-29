The Cade Klubnik era kicks off in the Orange Bowl

MIAMI — After coming off the bench in the ACC Championship, Cade Klubnik will make his debut as the latest starting quarterback for Clemson.
The Tigers face Tennessee Friday night in the Orange Bowl with a chance to end the season with a marquee win in one of the premier bowl games.
For Klubnik, making his debut on this type of stage won't be any different than when he made his debut in the season opener at Georgia Tech - at least that's his mindset going into this week's final game of the 2022 season.
Running back Will Shipley has raved about the way Klubnik has carried himself and the positive energy he creates whether it's at practice or coming off the bench against North Carolina.