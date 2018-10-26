On the heels of a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16, Clemson appears to be gaining respect among the media who cover ACC basketball.

Clemson has been picked to finish sixth in the ACC based on voting from the media attending the Operation Basketball in Charlotte.

ACC Operation Basketball 2018-19 Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1-Duke (52) - 1709

2-Virginia (47) - 1699

3-North Carolina (20) - 1641

4-Syracuse (1) - 1268

5-Virginia Tech - 1187

6-Clemson (1) -1148

7-Florida State - 1127

8-NC State - 885

9-Notre Dame - 859

10-Miami - 816

11-Louisville - 735

12-Boston College - 568

13-Georgia Tech - 324

14-Wake Forest - 313

15-Pittsburgh - 241

Clemson guard Marquise Reed was named to the Preseason All-ACC team. He led the Tigers with a 15.8 points per game average last season. Reed was named to the second team along with Zion Williamson (Duke), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia), Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) and Ty Jerome (Virginia). An All-ACC selection last season, Reed has scored 882 points in a Clemson uniform and is set to top the 1,000-point mark as a Tiger this season. He is now the all-time leader in the Tiger record book in terms of free throw percentage (87.1) and ranks sixth in ACC history.

