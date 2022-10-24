Clemson brings out the pink for the Syracuse game

Saturday's top 15 showdown at Memorial Stadium was also Clemson's breast cancer awareness game with plenty of pink in the stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's 27-21 victory over Syracuse marked the first game in the 81-year history of Memorial Stadium where both teams came in with records of 6-0 or better.

But even before kickoff, Dabo Swinney emphasized the importance of the game beyond Atlantic Division implications.

The Syracuse game was designated as Clemson's breast cancer game. The importance of awareness and research was obvious when head coach Dabo Swinney stepped off the team bus sporting his pink blazer. Clemson players wore pink gloves during the game.

Breast cancer hits close to home for Dabo's wife Kathleen who lost her older sister to breast cancer. Through early detection, both Kathleen and her younger sister discovered that they carry the BRCA gene mutation, making the risk of the disease very high. So, the emphasis on research and early detection may have saved the lives of both Kathleen and her sister.

The Swinney's All In Team Foundation has several focus areas and that includes breast cancer research and awareness and Saturday's game was another high-profile event where football and making a positive impact in the community go hand in hand.