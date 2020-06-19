28 Clemson athletes test positive for COVID-19

The school said Friday they've conducted 315 tests so far on both athletes and staff.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University said 28 of its student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university said its notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

The school did make clear that most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. They're advising all their other athletes to monitor for symptoms.

South Carolina is seeing a record-high number of coronavirus cases, with over 1,000 cases reporting Friday, the most the state's seen yet in one day. The state health department said they're particularly alarmed at a sudden rise in cases amongpeople under the age of 30.

The state health agency, DHEC, is asking people to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.