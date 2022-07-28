Clemson kicker returns to the Lou Groza award watch list

South Pointe graduate B.T. Potter is a Super Senior who will play a fifth season in orange.

CLEMSON, S.C. — A former Lou Groza award semi-finalist, Clemson placekicker B.T. Potter has made an expected return to the preseason watch list for the award which honors the best kicker in college football and named after the NFL Hall of Famer who spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns.

A Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2021, Potter has a 53-of-71 career mark on field goals and a 185-of-186 mark on PATs in 55 career games (40 starts).

Potter's big leg is quite useful on kickoffs where he enters the upcoming campaign averaging 64.26 yards on 368 career kickoffs with 280 touchbacks.

He became Clemson’s school record holder in career field goals of both 40-plus and 50-plus yards in 2021 and enters 2022 ranked fourth in Clemson history in career points by a kicker (344), third in career PATs (185), fourth in career points (344) and seventh in made field goals (53) . The fifth-year "Super Senior" became the first player in Clemson history to score 100 points in three different seasons