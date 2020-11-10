Clemson powers past Miami 42-17

The Tigers turned a top-10 showdown into a rout.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 1 Clemson proved once again who's boss in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 42-17 beatdown of seventh-ranked Miami.

Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines to help the Tigers open 4-0 for a sixth straight season. In the process, he extended his school-record for 100-yard rushing games to 19 and became the first non-kicker in ACC history to score 400 points.

Lawrence finished 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and a 12th straight game without an interception. Clemson's defense held Miami to 210 yards, less than half of its 499 yard average coming in.

Sheridan Jones, Derion Kendrick and Kane Patterson all had interceptions while the pass-rush totaled five sacks, which marked the 10th straight game the Brent Venables-led unit got to the quarterback multiple times.

Clemson opened the scoring with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a screen-pass to Braden Galloway that went for a 24-yard touchdown, his first of the season. Clemson controlled the ball for 12:31 of the first quarter and ran 25 plays to Miami’s six. This advantage amounted to a 157-10 difference in yards gained.

Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) extended its longest home winning streak in school history to 25. In addition, the Tigers increased their FBS-record Saturday winning streak to 47.

Clemson will hit the road for the first time since the season-opener next week, when the Tigers face Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 17. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for noon ET.