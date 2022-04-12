Clemson quarterback leaving school after losing starting job

Coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after an up-and-down two seasons as the starter, the school and player confirmed Monday.

Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in Saturday's 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

"God had brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything," Uiagalelei said on social media Monday. "I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field."

The news had first been reported Sunday night.

The 10th-ranked Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was benched in the second half. Klubnik led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-21 win.

Clemson's offense was stagnant in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, and Uiagalelei was just 8-of-29 passing in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Klubnik took over after the Tigers went three-and-out on their first two possessions against North Carolina.