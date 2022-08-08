Clemson ranked 4th in preseason coaches poll

The Tigers are expected to return to the top of the ACC after finishing tied for second in the Atlantic Division in 2021.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The USA TODAY Sports/American Football Coaches Association preseason coaches poll was released on Monday with Clemson headlining the ACC's representation in that top 25 poll.

The Tigers are ranked fourth in the preseason poll behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes and Bulldogs collected five and six first-place votes, respectively. The Tigers did not receive any first-place votes.

As far as the ACC teams in the poll, N.C. State was ranked 13th, Pitt was picked 16th with Miami at No. 17 and Wake Forest checking in at No. 19.

The ACC’s five ranked teams are second-most among all conferences.

NC State and Wake Forest claimed their highest preseason ranking ever in the coaches poll, and defending ACC champ Pitt holds its highest preseason spot since 2010.

Pitt is the defending ACC Champion and Wake Forest is the defending Atlantic Division champion.