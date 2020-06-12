Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch

The Tigers will try to avenge their only loss this season, which was to the Fighting Irish.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and No. 4 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday to set up a rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.

Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.

Lawrence's running touchdown meant he joined former Tiger Tajh Boyd, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Philip Rivers as the only players in ACC history to be responsible for 100 career touchdowns (scored and/or thrown).

Clemson will play in their sixth consecutive ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 19, in a rematch with Notre Dame. Kickoff for that title game is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ABC.