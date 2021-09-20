Clemson running back headed to transfer portal

Dabo Swinney revealed Monday that Senior RB Lyn-J Dixon is expected to enter the transfer portal.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Less than two weeks after Dabo Swinney said he needed to "grow up," Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon's time in Death Valley is likely over.

Swinney revealed on his weekly call-in show that Dixon told him Monday that he would like to enter the transfer portal.

The news comes as a stunner considering Dixon was slated to be the Tigers starting RB before the season, but with the emergence of Freshman Will Shipley, Dixon's carries have dwindled over the last two games.