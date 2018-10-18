CLEMSON – Is "Wide Receiver U" becoming "Running Back U?"

Based on the prolific numbers posted by Clemson’s running backs over the past month or so, that could be a viable contention.

“We know we can throw and catch,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “But it has been a long time since we’ve been able to run the football like we are right now. If we continue to do that, it’s going to create some problems for some people.”

It already has.

The Tigers have rushed for 1,321 yards in the last four games and have risen to No. 4 nationally in rushing offense at 280.8 yards per game, trailing only a trio of option teams in Georgia Tech, Army and Navy.

They will try to continue that success Saturday against #16/15 North Carolina State.

“N.C. State is a physical team,” said Etienne, who with three touchdowns on Saturday would become the first Clemson player to rush for three touchdowns in three consecutive games.

“We know it’s going to be a competitive game. They have big safeties and that linebacker (Germaine Pratt) is physical. They’re going to be coming downhill trying to impose their will on us. We’ll have to keep our head on a swivel.”

Swinney hinted in the preseason that he expected the Tigers’ running backs to be a pleasant surprise, but even he must admit that the group has exceeded his expectations.

Etienne is on pace to break single-season school records for rushing touchdowns, rushing yards per game and yards per carry.

