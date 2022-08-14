x
Clemson scrimmages, Swinney updates injuries

The Tigers lose one of its wide receivers to a torn ACL while starting defensive end Xavier Thomas is injured during Saturday's scrimmage.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's first scrimmage of the preseason saw the offensive line "win the day" against the Tigers' much-hyped defensive line, that according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei & Cade Klubnik had solid days although Swinney said both had critical mistakes too.

Swinney was asked about injuries and mentioned that redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Stellato suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s practice and will miss the entire season. It was reported starting defensive end Xavier Thomas was injured during the scrimmage and was carted off but Clemson has not released details of that.

