Two days after his senior day ended with an important victory over Syracuse, Clemson guard Marquise Reed has been named third team All-ACC.

Reed ranks third in the league with a scoring average of 19.4 points per game/ He leads the ACC in free throw shooting percentage (.849) and steals per game (2.3).

With four wins in the last five games, Reed has led the Tigers by averaging 23 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals.

He’s one of just two players in the country – the only at a Power 5 school – to average at least 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Fellow senior Elijah Thomas was named to the All-Defensive team and honorable mention All-ACC.

Thomas leads the team in rebounding (8.0 per game) and blocks (2.2 per game). He is second on the team in scoring (13.2 points per game).