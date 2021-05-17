Clemson Softball selected to first NCAA Tournament

The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.

The Tigers (41-6, 29-5 ACC) are set to face Troy (36-15) in their opening game, while the No. 3 overall Alabama (45-7) and Alabama State (19-27) round out the regional field.

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against the Trojans on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Alabama plays Alabama State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Tigers were the 2021 ACC regular-season champion, and ACC tournament runners-up after falling 1-0 to Duke in the championship final on Saturday.