Clemson Softball sweeps N.C. State, pushing winning streak to 17 straight

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson redshirt junior infielder Cammy Pereira roped a two-RBI single down the right-field lined in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, which proved to be the game-winning hit, as the Tigers went on to complete the sweep over NC State at McWhorter Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Clemson (37-4, 26-4 ACC) claimed its fifth ACC series sweep, closed out its home slate with a 23-4 record at McWhorter Stadium, and extended its current win streak to 17 games. The Tigers’ 17-game win streak ties its own program record and also ties the Clemson record for most consecutive wins by any women’s program in school history.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson (6-1) earned the win in the circle after registering eight strikeouts and scattered three hits in 6.0 innings pitched. Righty Valerie Cagle relieved Thompson in the seventh inning to close out the series sweep for the Tigers, and tallied her fifth save of the season.

With runners in scoring position in the top of the first, the Wolfpack claimed the first lead of the series finale on an RBI-single to left field. The NC State runner who was on second rounded third to add to the Wolfpack’s lead, but Clemson left fielder Alia Logoleo made a perfect throw to the plate to save a run and end the top half of the inning.

Clemson evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the third, after an NC State fielding error allowed senior Ansley Gilstrap to score from second. Gilstrap finished Sunday’s second game 2-for-2 at the plate along with a walk and two runs scored.

NC State regained the lead, 2-1, in the top of the fifth on an RBI-single that was hit to center field, but the Tigers quickly regained the lead in their bottom half of the inning. Marissa Guimbarda’s 38th RBI of the season on a double to right-center field set the stage for Pereira to deliver the game-winning hit.

Up next, Clemson travels to Syracuse (18-16, 11-13) for its final 2021 regular-season series, which begins Friday at 4 p.m.