Clemson softball edges UNC, advances to ACC Championship Semifinals

The third-seeded Tigers avoided the upset at the hands of the sixth-seeded Tar Heels.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Graduate Ally Miklesh came up big for the third-seeded Tigers, scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Clemson to a 2-1 walk-off win against six-seed North Carolina on Thursday evening at Melissa Cook Stadium. With the win, Clemson improves to 46-8 on the year and advances to the ACC Championship Semifinals for the third-consecutive season.

2023 ACC Player of the Year, Valerie Cagle, who was starting in her 26th game of the year in the circle, struck out a season-high 12 in her seven-inning performance. She also surpassed 700 strikeouts in her career to bring her total to 707 and season total to 177.