Uiagalelei rallies No. 1 Clemson to 34-28 win over BC

CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns subbing for Trevor Lawrence, out after testing positive for COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18-points down to defeat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.

Travis Etienne became the ACC's all-time rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers up for good. Clemson won its 28th straight against ACC competition and its 10th in a row over the Eagles without some of its most crucial players like Lawrence and injured starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

Uiagalelei went 30-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The highly-touted freshman quarterback also added 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground in replace of junior standout Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson found themselves down 28-13 at the half after Boston College capitalize on some Tiger miscues, including a 97-yard fumble return touchdown after Etienne lost the ball near the goal line.

The Tigers opened the second half scoring with a crucial touchdown when Uiagalelei kept the ball on 4th and one and scampered for a 30-yard score, the longest run of his career. Following a Boston College three-and-out, Clemson once again went on a scoring drive, this time resulting in an eight-yard touchdown strike from Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Tigers kicked off trailing 28-26.

Clemson took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, when Etienne found space between the tackles and dashed for a 17-yard touchdown.