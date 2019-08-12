CLEMSON, S.C. — The Championship phase of the season for Clemson has seen the team win the Atlantic Division title, the state championship and the ACC Championship. Now, the Tigers know who'll they'll face in the first game of the College Football Playoffs.

In the final College Football Playoff bracket for the 2019 season, the Tigers were placed as the 3rd seed and will face number 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, AZ on December 28. The pairings were announced Sunday afternoon.

Number 1 LSU will face 4 Oklahoma in the other game, the Peach Bowl, on December 28 as well.

The winners of those games will play January 13 in the national title game in New Orleans.

Here are the playoff top 4 rankings:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

Clemson will be going for their second consecutive national title and their third in the last four years. The Tigers (13-0) have not lost in the last two seasons, winning 28 consecutive games, a school record.

The team gathered at the athletics facility on campus to watch the pairings be announced with their annual tradition: a pizza party.

Last year, they were the first team in modern history to go 15-0 in college football. If they can win another title, that would be two straight 15-0 season.

The Tigers are less than 24 hours removed from winning an historic fifth consecutive ACC Championship. Clemson defeated Virginia 62-17 at Bank of America Stadium in a game that saw the Tigers scored the most points of the season and the most since putting up 77 on Louisville last season.

