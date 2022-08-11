Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking

After their loss a Notre Dame, the Tigers slip from fourth to 10th in the second CFB Playoff ranking which was unveiled Tuesday night.

Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25.

But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10.

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings ]followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs' rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes' Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation's four unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5 and was followed by Oregon from the Pac-12 and LSU, which jumped three spots to seventh after the Tigers knocked off Alabama.

While Clemson fell to 10th, Alabama dropped from sixth to ninth after its second loss of the season.

This is the first time since the College Football Playoff rankings began in 2014 that neither Clemson nor Alabama have been ranked in the top six.