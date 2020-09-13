Clemson cruises to a season opening win at Wake Forest

The top-ranked Tigers look the part in a dominating 37-13 win over Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory in the season opener for both teams.

Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown.

Etienne's night saw him break the Clemson record for most 100-yard games. He now has 18, breaking the record held by current New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman.