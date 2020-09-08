Clemson players make it clear: They want to play

CLEMSON, S.C. — Saturday proved to be a pivotal day as various reports circulated that there is momentum building for Power 5 presidents to make the decision to suspend all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.
That would mean there would be no college football in the fall. But perhaps in a bid to turn the momentum back towards playing, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went on social media to express his desire and the desire of his teammates that they want to be on the field in 2020.
Lawrence went on Twitter and wrote "I don't know about y'all but we want to play". Several teammates responded with messages echoing Lawrence's opinion.
Joseph Ngata was one of them.
CBS Sports college football writer Barton Simmons also took to Twitter which also made its way into the timeline of college football players who want to play.
The tweets by Lawrence and his teammates come two days after the Tigers kicked off preseason camp.