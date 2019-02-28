One could make the argument that Clemson turned the page on 2018 with the start of off-season workouts.

But the first day of spring practice was the most public reminder that last season's national championship is just that - last season. The first day of spring practice means the majority of the 2019 squad is laying the foundation for the upcoming season - a foundation that is built by going back to the basics.

"It's about starting over, not just reinstalling your offense, defense and kicking game, but it's also reinstalling your program and the core values of your program," Swinney said.

"Kind of resetting, if you will, in every sense of that word. I'm proud of how they worked today. We've got a lot of little things that we've got to teach and clean up because we've got a lot of guys in here that didn't even know where to go. They're trying to figure it out and it's a really fast practice. But I was really pleased. We practiced a little less than two hours, as far as practice time - very efficient."