CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It appears Clemson wanted to leave no doubt they'd be in the college football playoff.

The Tigers thrashed Virginia 62-17 in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, basically guaranteeing them a spot in the college football playoff. It's the largest margin of victory ever in the ACC title game.

Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence had four touchdown passed. Three of those were to Tee Higgins, on the way to their 28th straight victory.

It's the Tigers (13-0) fifth-straight conference title, and sixth under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Sunday afternoon, the pairings will be announced for the college football playoff, and Clemson is expected to be either number two or number three. They'll be attempting to win their second straight national championship and third in the last four seasons.