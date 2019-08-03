GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Aliya Collier came off the bench to score 28 points, including all nine of Clemson's in overtime, and the seventh-seeded Tigers held on to beat No. 10 seed Virginia Tech 80-79 in the second-round matchup of the ACC tournament on Thursday.

Collier made two 3-pointers in scoring eight straight points to give Clemson (20-11) a 79-74 lead with 1:48 left in overtime and her free throw made it a four-point margin with 6.2 seconds left. The Hokies' Taylor Emery, who finished with 35 points for a school ACC tournament record, made a jumper at the buzzer.

Emery gave the Hokies (19-11) a 71-69 lead with a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation before Kobi Thornton hit a short jumper to tie it with 10.7 seconds remaining. Emery then had the ball knocked away from her to send the game into OT.

Collier, who averages under 22 minutes and 12 points a game, went 10-of-22 shooting with four 3-pointers in 33 minutes against Virginia Tech while grabbing 10 rebounds.

The largest lead by either team was six points.

Clemson takes on third-ranked and second-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals.