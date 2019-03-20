Marcquise Reed had 24 points as Clemson defeated Wright State 75-69 in the first round of the NIT Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Elijah Thomas had 17 points followed by David Skara with 16.

Lower Richland product Clyde Trapp scored 12 points in a starting role for the Tigers. Before the game, Clemson announced starting guard Shelton Mitchell would miss the game due to an injured knee. Head coach Brad Brownell said after the game that Mitchell will need surgery and his career is likely over.

The Tigers (20-13) jumped out to a quick 16-2 start only to watch the visitors rally. A Reed jumper just before halftime tied the game at 33. After Wright State took a six-point lead in the second half, the Tigers would respond with a Trapp bucket and eventually would have enough offense to get the victory and avoid the frustration of 2017 when they lost a first-round NIT game to Oakland after being up 20 in the second half.

Clemson will meet the winner of Furman and Wichita State.