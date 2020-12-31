Streeter to the press box, Spiller comes off the bench to coach running backs

In the wake of Tony Elliott's positive COVID-19 test, Clemson is making personnel adjustments for Friday's Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Clemson's second high-profile figure to test positive for the coronavirus will be watching the Sugar Bowl from home.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott did not travel with the team to New Orleans and will miss the game with Ohio State. At this time, Elliott has no symptoms and doing fine.

Under Elliott’s leadership, the Tiger offense ranks third in FBS scoring at nearly 45 points per game and 10th in total offense at 507.6 yards per game.