Streeter to the press box, Spiller comes off the bench to coach running backs

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Clemson's second high-profile figure to test positive for the coronavirus will be watching the Sugar Bowl from home.
Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott did not travel with the team to New Orleans and will miss the game with Ohio State. At this time, Elliott has no symptoms and doing fine.
Under Elliott’s leadership, the Tiger offense ranks third in FBS scoring at nearly 45 points per game and 10th in total offense at 507.6 yards per game.
Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will go to the press box to help call plays which will be a partnership with the head coach. Graduate assistant and former Clemson great CJ Spiller will now be on the field coaching running backs.