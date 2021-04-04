Clemson puts a cap on spring practice

The Orange and White game is a low-scoring affair with the White team rallying for a 14-13 victory over the Orange.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson conducted its annual Orange vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, with the White team scoring 14 unanswered second-half points to overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit for a 14-13 victory.

Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Grisham earned the victory as acting head coach of the White team, defeating the Orange squad led by Defensive Ends Coach Lemanski Hall.

The contest provided the public its first look at Clemson’s 2021 squad, which completed its 15-session spring practice schedule as the Tigers prepare to seek a seventh consecutive ACC Championship this year. Seven more signees from Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class will arrive to join the team this summer in advance of fall camp in August.

The Orange squad opened the scoring on the game’s opening drive, as quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei engineered an eight-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to midyear enrollee Beaux Collins, Uiagalelei’s former high school teammate at St. John Bosco in California.

The Orange team added to its lead in the final minute of the first half when the White team took its first lead with 1:58 remaining in the game, as running back Phil Mafah’s four-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 70-yard game-winning drive. The White team defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive to seal the victory.

Collectively, the two defenses combined to produce three takeaways on the day. Cornerback Sheridan Jones, who had a pick-six in his Spring Game debut two years ago, recorded the game’s first takeaway, recovering a fumbled lateral. Safety R.J. Mickens (Orange) and linebacker Sergio Allen (White) each added an interception for their respective teams.

The units also combined for 11 sacks, including six by the White team and five by the Orange team. Safety Tyler Venables led the White squad with 3.5 sacks, while defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro paced the Orange squad with two sacks.

Clemson will open the 2021 season with one of the most-anticipated non-conference showdowns of the season when it faces Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Charlotte.