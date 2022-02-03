Clemson forward out indefinitely

Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during Wednesday night's game with Florida State.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

Tyson was hurt during the Tigers' 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays done Thursday confirmed the break. There is no projection when Tyson might return, the school said in a release.