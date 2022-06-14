Jacob Bridgeman named ACC Men's Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year

The award continues a run of honors and accomplishments for the former Clemson golfer.

CLEMSON, S.C. — It's been quite the spring for Jacob Bridgeman who has added to his resume by being named the ACC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

He is the second Clemson golfer to earn this award and it marks the first time in a decade someone who has won the award in consecutive years.

A senior management major, Bridgeman led the Tigers this year with a. 70.43 stroke average, posted a team-best 15 rounds in the 60’s and had 19 under-par rounds. He was 29-under-par for his 30 rounds. He won two tournaments this year, the Linger Longer Invitational in March with a 16-under-par score of 200, and the ACC Championship in April with a 13-under-par score of 203.

The week after the ACC Championship he was named the ACC Golfer of the Year. He finished his career as a three-time All-ACC performer and three-time All-American for the Tigers.

In the final computer rankings this year, Bridgeman was second in the PGA TOUR University rankings, giving him status this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour. He just finished tied for fifth at the BMW Charity Pro Am in Greenville and Spartanburg with a 19-under-par score. His 29 birdies (28 birdies and one eagle) led the field by three. It was part of a big week for Bridgeman who was named Second Team All-America by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.