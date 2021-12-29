Motivation won't be an issue for Clemson

The Tigers streak of six consecutive trips to the playoff was snapped this season and they will take a 9-3 record into today's game with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Head coach Dabo Swinney says his team will still be excited when they take the field in Orlando. Swinney says in all of their bowl trips, the approach has been to embrace the bowl experience and that is true whether it's the Fiesta Bowl, the Cctton Bowl, the Sugar Bowl or the Cheez-It Bowl.