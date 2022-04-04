Clemson wide receiver suffers torn ACL

Freshman Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach will have surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered during spring practice last week.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall suffered a torn ACL last week. Randall is a former standout at Myrtle Beach High School and someone who was drawing high praise during the spring.

“Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health,.” Swinney said in a statement.