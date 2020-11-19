Trevor Lawrence returns with a new appreciation

Clemson quarterback will be back in the lineup Saturday when the Tigers play at Florida State.

It's been three weeks since Trevor Lawrence suited up for the Tigers.

A positive COVID-19 test sidelined Lawrence for the Boston College and Notre Dame games.

One open week later and Clemson will be back in action Saturday at Florida State.

Lawrence said he was able to throw footballs into a net at his home but naturally, nothing beats practice reps which Lawrence is getting this week.