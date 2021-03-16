Clemson senior racking up the awards

Aamir Simms has been the recipient of a number of awards as the Tigers prepare to face Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Clemson prepares to face Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament, senior Aamir Simms has been receiving some recognition this week.

He has been named to the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) All-District team. That award comes after he was named second-team All-District honoree by the NABC today.

Simms was recently named the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award winner as the top scholar-athlete in the league. He also earned his second consecutive all-league honor, being named to the All-ACC second team.

Simms, a two-time All-ACC player, became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He is just the seventh player in ACC history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists in a single season.