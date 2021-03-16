Clemson senior racking up the awards

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Clemson prepares to face Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament, senior Aamir Simms has been receiving some recognition this week.
He has been named to the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) All-District team. That award comes after he was named second-team All-District honoree by the NABC today.
Simms was recently named the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award winner as the top scholar-athlete in the league. He also earned his second consecutive all-league honor, being named to the All-ACC second team.
Simms, a two-time All-ACC player, became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He is just the seventh player in ACC history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists in a single season.
He surpassed 1,000 career points and stands 35th all-time in Clemson history with 1,090 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He is currently 23rd in all-time in rebounding with 617.