Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy which goes to the state's most outstanding collegiate player for the 2019 season and is presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

After helping the Tigers win the national championship in his freshman season, Lawrence followed that up by helping the Tigers to a 14-1 record and a second consecutive appearance in the CFB Playoff national championship game. He is now 25-1 as Clemson's starting quarterback.

Lawrence was a true dual threat last season as he recorded 563 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on top of his 3,665 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. In the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, Lawrence had 107 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 259 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. This performance earned him Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors.

He started his collegiate career with 25 consecutive wins which is the sixth longest streak by a collegiate quarterback during any point in a career in college football history. His accomplishments on and off the field earned him a first-team All-ACC selection, and a second straight All-ACC Academic selection. Nationally, he was named a Manning Award finalist, Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

The trophy will be presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement celebration on April 2 in Greenville and is named after the two players with Palmetto State ties to have won the Heisman Trophy. Doc Blanchard, who was born in McColl, is the first and currently the only player born in the Palmetto State to have won the Heisman Trophy which he did in 1945 while playing for Army. Former Gamecock running back George Rogers, who was born in Duluth, Georgia, won the 1980 Heisman Trophy.