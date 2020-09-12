Clemson punter Will Spiers is up for the Burlsworth Trophy

Calhoun County graduate has displayed a powerful leg in his senior season with the Tigers.

Clemson senior punter Will Spiers has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy which goes to the top college football player who started his college career as a walk-on.

A Calhoun Academy graduate who was a quarterback and punter in the SCISA ranks, Spiers is a four-year starter. He is currently averaging 44.1 yards per punt in his senior season. Earlier this season, he was named the ACC Specialist of the Week and team special teams player of the game after averaging 53.6 yards on five punts, including four of 50 yards or more, vs. Syracuse. That was his career-long third straight game with a punting average of 50.0 yards or more. That average was helped when he recorded a career-long-tying 64-yard punt in that contest against Syracuse.

After redshirting in 2016, Spiers had a 40.6-yard average and 37.7-yard net average on 67 punts in his 14 starts.

In the Tigers' national championship season, Spiers averaged 39.7 yards on 64 punts with 19 downed inside the 20 and nine punts of 50 yards or more in 15 games.