For the second year in a row, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award.

Lawrence is one of 12 finalists for the award which was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments in college football of the Manning family - Archie, Peyton and Eli.

This award is the only national quarterback award that takes takes the candidates' performances in bowl games into consideration in its balloting.

The sophomore has led the Tigers to a 12-0 record and a spot in Saturday's ACC Championship Game where Clemson is looking for a fifth straight victory in that contest.

The finalists for this year's Manning Award are:

Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU

Justin Fields, So., Ohio State

Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia

Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon

Tyler Huntley, Sr., Utah

Jalen Hurts, Sr., Oklahoma

Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson

Tanner Morgan, So., Minnesota

Malcolm Perry, Sr., Navy

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama

Kyle Trask, Jr., Florida

Brady White, Jr., Memphis