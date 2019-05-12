For the second year in a row, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award.
Lawrence is one of 12 finalists for the award which was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments in college football of the Manning family - Archie, Peyton and Eli.
This award is the only national quarterback award that takes takes the candidates' performances in bowl games into consideration in its balloting.
The sophomore has led the Tigers to a 12-0 record and a spot in Saturday's ACC Championship Game where Clemson is looking for a fifth straight victory in that contest.
The finalists for this year's Manning Award are:
Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU
Justin Fields, So., Ohio State
Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia
Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon
Tyler Huntley, Sr., Utah
Jalen Hurts, Sr., Oklahoma
Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson
Tanner Morgan, So., Minnesota
Malcolm Perry, Sr., Navy
Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama
Kyle Trask, Jr., Florida
Brady White, Jr., Memphis