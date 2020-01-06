CBS Sports has started trotting out its preseason top 25 and Clemson is at the top of its rankings followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.

The Tigers went 14-1 in 2019, losing to Joe Burrow and LSU in the national championship.

Chip Patterson writes that the 2020 Tiger team on paper will be Swinney's best since he took over the program on a full-time basis prior to the 2009 season.

"This is the most talented Clemson team under Swinney. We just don't know yet who is going to emerge from some of these loaded position rooms as the next wave of future pros wearing orange and white. We know quarterback and running back, but what about an offensive line that loses long-time anchors on the interior like Simpson and Tremayne Ancrhum? The defensive line could trot out five-stars over five-stars, but there's less certainty about the depth at linebacker and in the secondary," Patterson wrote on cbssports.com.

Athlon and Sporting News have also put the Tigers at the top of their respective preseason polls.