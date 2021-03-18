Clemson adjusts to the strict protocols in Indianapolis

The Tigers are in lockdown mode as they get ready for their Friday night NCAA Tournament opener against Rutgers.

Brad Brownell is back in the Hoosier State where he was born. The Evansville native grew up roughly three hours from Indianpaolis and he then made his way DePauw University which is an hour or so from Indy.

But there will be no sightseeing and no mingling with family and friends for Brownell due to the intense protocols in place due to the coronavirus.

Daily covid tests are the norm and the Tigers did get a chance to go practice which Brownell said was good for his guys to get a break of the seclusion of the hotel.

The Tigers face Rutgers Friday night and will attempt to recreate the magic of the 2017 team which advanced to the Sweet 16.