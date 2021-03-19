Brownell had a good feeling about this year's team

Even though the Tigers were picked 10th in the ACC Preseason Media Poll, Brownell felt his guys were capable of finishing in the upper half of the league. And when changes had to be made in the world of COVID-19, the players were willing to do what was necessary to keep playing.

"They're willing to make these kind of sacrifices - stick together, battle through the adversities of basketball and life and health - all the things you have to deal with in a year like this year. Again, we led the ACC in All-Academic team members. I just have great people. We do things the right way here and I'm really proud of the kind of the kind of kids we have. So when you have those kind of kids, you want really good things to happen for them. You really want them to play in a tournament like this because they deserve it. So, that's why I felt so strongly about this group all year. I knew what kind of kids we had, how hard they've been working and the sacrifices they;ve made. So, you want it for them so badly because you want good things to happen for good people.