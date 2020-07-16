Etienne back on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award

Clemson running back Travis Etienne enters his senior season on the watch list for a national award which honors the best at his position

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is on the watch list for the 2020 Doak Walker award which is presented by the SMU PwC Athletic Forum and it goes to the top running back in college football.

Etienne was a semi-finalist for the award in 2019 and a finalist in 2018.

A unanimous second-team All-America selection by all five of the selectors recognized by the NCAA, Etienne was named the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He rushed for 1,614 yards on 207 carries with 19 touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 432 yards and four receiving touchdowns. His 56 career rushing touchdowns are an ACC record.

He posted a career high 205 yards and equaled his career high with three rushing touchdowns on 12 carries in the season opener win over Georgia Tech.