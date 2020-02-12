Travis Etienne becomes Clemson's "swiss army knife"

By returning for his fourth season for the Tigers, Clemson running back Travis Etienne has developed into a triple-threat in the backfield.

Travis Etienne came to Clemson and developed into an outstanding running back when it came to piling up the yards.

But his senior season with the Tigers has seen Etienne show off the entire package. Whether it's catching passes out of the backfield, giving up the ball for a play to work in pass protection or even fielding punts. That is why Swinney has referred to Etienne on numerous occasions as a Swiss Army Knife.

He is currently second in the ACC in all-purpose yards (1,482) behind Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert with (1,510). The defending two-time ACC Player of the Year recently became the league's all-time leading rusher. He entered 2020 with the ACC record for most rushing touchdowns and most total touchdowns.

