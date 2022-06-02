Clemson's Max Wagner named First Team All-American

Clemson third baseman was the catalyst for the Tigers this past season as he tied a school record with 27 home runs.

Sophomore Max Wagner was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday.

He is Clemson’s 64th All-American in history and 29th first-team All-American.

The ACC Player-of-the-Year led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He is tied for third in the nation in home runs, eighth in RBIs and second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and is tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.